Baltimore City Schools to increase pay, give bonuses to recruit and retain drivers

<p>Yellow school buses parked diagonally</p>
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 17, 2021
BALTIMORE — School bus drivers currently employed directly by Baltimore City Schools will be receiving a pay increase in an effort to retain bus drivers in the City.

City Schools announced on Wednesday they will be increasing current driver's pay by nearly $5 per hour, based on their experience with the district.

The pay rate for new drivers will increase by $5, with pay starting at $19.05 per hour.

They will also be paying the nine companies which provide the bus services a monthly $30 retention bonus for each driver that works for City Schools.

