Baltimore City Schools: Spectators allowed at outdoor school athletic events beginning Friday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools says beginning Friday, April 30, spectators will be allowed at outdoor school-sponsored athletics events.

City Schools says in order to protect all those involved, spectators are required to follow these health and safety rules:

All spectators must always wear a mask or face covering while on City Schools’ property and at all City Schools’ sponsored athletic events.

Spectators must remain socially-distanced from individuals outside of their family/household pod, maintaining six feet or more in the stands or elsewhere on school grounds.

Spectators should space out and sit elsewhere if there is insufficient space to socially distance in available seating such as bleachers. Spectators should ensure seating is prioritized for spectators who have a higher need for a seat, including those who are older, disabled, or pregnant.

There may be no more than 250 people in the spectator area for any sporting event. This number should be reduced, as necessary, to allow sufficient space for social distancing between groups of spectators from different households.

Spectators should always remain socially distanced from student-athletes (aside from those in their family/household pods) and make sure their seating is a minimum of 6 feet (ideally, 10 feet) or more away from where student-athletes are playing or waiting to play.

Spectators should refrain from eating while in the spectator area to ensure compliance with mask requirements and ensure the safety of our student-athletes and others who are watching the competition.

Spectators should consistently demonstrate good sportsmanship and respectful support for student-athletes, coaches, and officials.

Spectators may be asked to leave an event if they fail to follow these vital health and safety requirements and at this time, no spectators are allowed at indoor sporting events.