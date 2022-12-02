Watch Now
Baltimore City Schools seeking public comment on snow day plans

Posted at 7:26 AM, Dec 02, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools is working on a plan on how the district will handle inclement weather days this winter.

The current plan would include a mix of virtual learning and a few traditional snow days. These recommendations follow guidelines from the State Department of Education.

A committee will meet Tuesday December 6 at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the plan. You can watch that meeting here.

There is a meeting about the proposal on Tuesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is being held both online and in-person at City School Headquarters at 200 E. North Avenue.

Click here for more information about that meeting.

