Baltimore City Schools finalizes plans for the return of remaining students

Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 09, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools has finalized their plans for the return of pre-k, middle schoolers and the remaining high school grades.

City Schools says students in pre-kindergarten and grades 6-8 will begin Monday, April 12 and students in grades 10-11 will begin Monday, April 19.

Students in grades 3-5 and grade 9 will begin on Monday, March 15 and seniors will begin on Monday, April 12.

Families may decide whether to participate in in-person learning or remain in virtual learning.

In terms of spring break, the break for all traditional schools is Monday, March 29 through Monday, April 5.

All in-person learning at traditional schools will shift to virtual for students from Tuesday, April 6 through Friday, April 9. Meal sites will continue to operate April 6-9 and in person learning will resume Monday, April 12.

