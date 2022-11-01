Watch Now
Baltimore City School police officer charged with child abuse

Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 13:37:06-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City School Police officer has been charged with second degree child abuse and assault.

According to charging documents, Gerard Owens, 34, got into an argument with his step-daughter.

The dispute began when Owens was questioned by his stepdaughter on why he couldn't help bring in groceries.

Owens angrily got up and asked "Who are you talking to?"

That's when Owens allegedly pulled his step-daughter to the fridge, and put both hands around her neck and choked her.

The step-daughter told police that she did not lose consciousness and had no difficulty breathing while being choked.

She was taken to a pediatric facility where doctors could not diagnose nor exclude child abuse.

The family reported several past incidents of domestic violence involving Owens.

He's since been released from custody pending trial. School officials have confirmed that Owens is currently suspended from the police department, pending the outcome of the investigation.

