Baltimore City replaces on-street pay and display parking meters with pay by license plate meters

BALTIMORE — The last of Baltimore City’s on-street Pay and Display parking meters have been replaced with new Pay by License Plate parking meters.

Sometimes called EZ Park Meters, the old pay and display parking meters, which were installed beginning in 2004, required drivers to display a printed receipt on their dashboard to verify that they had paid for parking.

The new pay by license plate parking meters, which were installed beginning in 2019, do not require motorists to return to their vehicle and place the receipt on their dash.

Instead, they enter the vehicle’s license plate number into the parking meter before paying for the time they wish to park. Parking enforcement agents, who are Department of Transportation employees, download real-time data from the parking meters into handheld devices that show which vehicles have paid for parking.

A total of 830 pay by plate meters have been installed. They still accept coins, credit, and debit cards. Parking duration limits and hours of operation have not changed.

Parking enforcement officers have been pleased with the new handheld devices provided by G-Techna.

The new technology quickly provides parking enforcement with the data they need —which vehicles have paid for parking, within minutes. This means officers no longer have to search the vehicle’s dash for a receipt.

Parkers who move their cars to another block are required to pay for another session at the parking meter on that block and must follow all posted parking restrictions.

Should drivers need more information on how to use the new parking meters, please go to the Parking Authority website at https://parking.baltimorecity.gov/parking-meters.