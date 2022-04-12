Watch
Baltimore city releases 2023 preliminary budget proposal

Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore's new budget proposal will add more money to the upcoming police budget.

The proposal includes a nearly $5 million increase. The police department says they are eliminating 30 vacant positions and will add 35 civilian positions to help detectives investigate crimes.

The $3.3 billion budget proposal includes no new taxes or fees for doing business in the city.

The budget will be considered by the city's board of estimates in the coming weeks.

You can see the preliminary budget here.

