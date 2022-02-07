Baltimore City Recreation and Parks reinstates sports, fitness programming

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks on Monday reinstated its sports and fitness programming.

Back in December, the city paused programming while COVID-19 cases surged.

As of February 7, players, parents and coaches can contact their local rec center or the Athletics Division to learn more information about practice times and free play hours.

Beginning February 14, the Recreation and Parks Department is adding over 75 new programs funded by the Family League of Baltimore. For a look at those activities and to register, click here.