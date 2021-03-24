Baltimore City Recreation and Parks entering Phase 1 on April 5

BALTIMORE, md. — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is entering Phase 1 of its 2021 reopening strategy. Starting April 5, they will follow new guidelines and provide the following services:

Recreation Centers:

- 26 of 49 Recreation centers will reopen with limited programs, weight room, gymnasium and computer lab access on April 5. Here's what you need to know before you go:

1) Rec-goers must register online for a time slot before visiting.

2) Spaces are limited and are available based on current COVID guidelines.

3) Pre-registration begins Friday, April 2.

4) Onsite registration is subject to availability to fill any last-minute cancellations.

- Pre-registration for Therapeutic Recreation programs open April 2.

- New centers: Cahill Fitness and Wellness and Bocek Recreation Center will open on April 10 and 24, respectively.

Recreation Facilities:

- Pre-registration for Carrie Murray Nature Centers’ Spring programs open April 2.

- Middle Branch Aquatics Center, Upton Boxing and William J. Myers Pavilion reopen April 5. Pre-registration for facility usage and programs is required.

Athletics:

- Adult Softball, Youth Track &Field and Youth Rugby begin April 5

- Youth Basketball (BNBL), Youth Baseball Program begin April 12

Parks:

- Green Spaces are always open and accessible

- TreeKeepers and Weed Warriors programs return virtually in April

Permits:

- Youth and Adult Athletic permits are now open

The new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, located in Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, will open on Saturday, April 10.

“Anyone who grew up in Baltimore knows how important recreational centers are to our communities. I am excited that Baltimore City residents will soon be able to return to recreation spaces for in-person activities,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I am especially excited about the opening of the new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, a state of the art facility that will offer safe, modern recreation opportunities to Baltimore residents.”

All programming and activities require pre-registration via the BCRP website. Walk-up registrations are subject to availability. Additional guidelines, modifications and reopenings can be found. Find out more here.

Meal and produce box distribution services will not be interrupted and remain free.

Upcoming reopening phases will include park and neighborhood pools, Shake and Bake Family Fun Center, additional recreation programming and much more.