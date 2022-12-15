Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp

BALTIMORE — School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.

Baltimore City's Department of Recreation and Parks is offering Winter Break Camp at the city's rec centers.

Registration runs through Friday, Dec. 16. The Winter Break Camp will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Dec. 27 to 30. BCPS winter break is from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

"Our campers are kept warm and busy at each one of our participating recreation centers citywide," announced the department.

More information about individual centers and what they're offering is available here.