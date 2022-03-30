Baltimore City reaches $3.5 million settlement with 68 businesses damaged during 2015 riots

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has reached a $3.5 million settlement with 68 businesses that were damaged during the 2015 riots that followed Freddie Gray's death.

According to the Mayor's Office, the settlement amounts to roughly half of the economic losses suffered by those businesses as result of the events that transpired that April.

The settlement was reportedly agreed upon last month, after years of litigation. It now awaits final approval from the City's Board of Estimates.

According to their attorney ,Peter Hwang, the case gave the businesses a chance for their voices to be heard.

He said the settlement closes the book on a long chapter in his clients lives.

For their part, the City said it believes the resolution is in the best interest of its residents.

