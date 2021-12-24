Baltimore City Public School's winter break extended for COVID testing

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools will extend winter break for students through January 3-4, 2022, to offer testing opportunities for employees and students.

School-level staff will report to work on January 3-4 for testing opportunities. High school staff will be tested at their schools, and elementary and middle school staff will be directed to report to one of two locations to be tested.

Some high schools will offer testing opportunities for students on January 4. However, all students will return to classes on January 5. The district's nationally-recognized weekly testing program will resume at that time.

More specifics of this effort are available to community members via the City Schools' website - baltimorecityschools.org/winter-testing-update