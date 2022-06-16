Baltimore City Public Schools providing free meals to children during summer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools will be providing free meals to children as part of the USDA-funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

City Schools offers several no-cost meal programs during the school year, and continues to provide meals during the summer as the second-largest SFSP sponsor in Baltimore.

Meals are available to all young people 18 or under, regardless of race, color, national origin, gender or disability.

A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a State or local educational agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program (established for children with disabilities) is also eligible to receive meals.

Meal sites, addresses, phone numbers and site service status are available on the City Schools website or by calling 211.

Updates will also be reflected on the City Schools website.

Last year, City Schools sponsored 161 sites and served a total of 613, 273 meals as part of the SFSP.

