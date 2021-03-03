Menu

Baltimore City Public Schools plans to resume a "nearly traditional" spring sports season

WMAR
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 03, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools plans to resume a nearly traditional spring sports season, with up to seven weeks of competition.

The five-phase plan will begin on March 8 with voluntary small group conditioning. Try-outs and practices will be from March 15 through April 3. Competition season will be starting on April 5 through May 22.

During competition season for spring sports, BCPS will also offer conditioning and end-of-year opportunities for non-spring athletes. This offer will provide student-athletes a chance to engage in physical activity and interact with peers and teammates.

All students in grades 9 to 12 will be academically eligible to participate in practice and athletic competition, as long as they are making satisfactory progress towards graduation. Also, all student-athletes must meet other regular requirements for play, such as the submission of a physical health form signed by a doctor.

This plan was informed by school athletic directors' feedback and will allow time for training, registration completion, and document verification. All in-person groups will meet state and local health and safety guidelines. Students must complete all participation requirements, including a valid physical.

Families and students should reach out to their schools if they're in need of more information about participation.

