Baltimore City Public Schools extending virtual learning program

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools is extending the Virtual Learning Program (VLP) for the 2022-23 school year.

This enrollment is now open for new families entering City Schools for all grade levels.

Participation in this program is another way for students to earn a high school diploma. It also targets families who would benefit from remote learning.

Enrollment acceptance includes a review of attendance records and academic standing.

The capacity for the program is 1,000 students.

Families interested in intra-district transfers or out-of-zone school placement into the VLP can use the parent portal to apply between July 18- Aug. 19.