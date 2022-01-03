Baltimore City preps for Monday's expected snowfall

BALTIMORE — In preparation for the forecasted snow on Monday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is urging motorists plan ahead, closely monitor weather forecasts and avoid traveling tomorrow morning.

“With the possibility of accumulating snow on Monday, our crews are ready to deliver prompt and efficient service to the residents of Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “There is uncertainty around the forecast of this storm and I encourage all residents to be ready for the snow by planning ahead and avoiding travel Monday morning.”

Snow crews will deploy at 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening and will closely monitor weather and roadway conditions.

City gateways and primary roadways have also been pre-treated with salt brine in preparation for the storm.

The Office of Homeless Services confirms Winter Shelter is in effect from now until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday 1/5/22.

You can call 2-1-1 to learn how to access shelter. Families with children under 18 should call 443-717-2923.

Effective Monday as well, employee testing sites will be closed and liberal leave is in effect for non-essential employees and Baltimore City employees who are teleworking.