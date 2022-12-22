Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD officer suspended after being indicted in county on allegations of selling marijuana

Baltimore Police Department Patch
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 31, 2016, file photo shows a shoulder patch of a Baltimore Police Department officer in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Baltimore Police Department Patch
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 14:11:29-05

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.

Cejus Watson, 39, was officially charged December 19 with distribution of marijuana following a grand jury indictment.

The 11-year department veteran has since been released on his own recognizance.

According to online court records, the incident in question occurred September 20.

Baltimore Police say their Public Integrity Unit initially provided evidence to Baltimore County investigators which ultimately led to the indictment.

Prior to being charged, the department said Watson had already been stripped of his police powers pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

If convicted, Watson faces up to five-years behind bars.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices