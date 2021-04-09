Baltimore City Police continue to investigate 6 shooting cases, including one that injured a 14-year-old

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police have their hands full with six new shooting cases, five of them include homicides.

The most recent shooting occurred Thursday around 8:52 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Lexington Street. When police arrived they found a 25-year-old who'd been shot in the head.

Earlier in the day around 5:24 police responded to the 1700 block of E. North Avenue where they found 14-year-old female who was been shot in her right leg. She was located outside a salon and is expected to be okay.

Metro Crime Stoppers



Shortly before that call other officers responded to the 1600 block of Ashburton Street around 5:19 p.m. where of 38-year-old man was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest. he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At 1:09 pm officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue. He died at the hospital.

Police are also investigating a pair of homicides that happened about a mile apart and within an hour of one another in East Baltimore. Police say a man was shot and killed on north Broadway street around 11:30 p.m. April 7.

About an hour later police responded to here was a triple shooting. Police were called to north Glover street around 12:30 a.m. April 8. On scene police found three gunshot victims including two men and a woman. One of the men later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information about any of these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.