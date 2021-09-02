Baltimore City music teacher faces child pornography charges

BALTIMORE — A fixture at Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Northeast Baltimore for six years, Music Teacher Lewis Blandon is facing multiple child porn possession charges after a raid on his home on West Shore Drive in Edgewood this week.

Baltimore Police

“Once the search warrant was obtained and executive, our investigators were able to obtain electronic devices from within that residence and that is where able to see that there was a crime occurring,” said Elena Russo of the Maryland State Police.

According to charging documents, investigators found hundreds of files, including some which featured a nine or ten-year-old boy performing sex acts on an adult male.

“Our investigators are concerned that there could be victims out there, and that’s why we’re really asking any parent who knows if their child may have had contact with this individual to please contact law enforcement,” added Russo.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Public Schools says Blandon has now been placed on administrative leave, and he’s been released from jail on a $10,000 dollar secured bond.

If you have any information, which could help police or if you recognize Blandon as someone who has come into contact with your child in an inappropriate manner, you can call investigators at 410-265-8080.