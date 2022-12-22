Baltimore City moves forward with making outdoor dining permanent

BALTIMORE — Outdoor dining "parklets" may be here to stay in Baltimore City. They were originally set up on sidewalks and in parking lanes during the COVID indoor-dining restrictions, but now the city's Department of Transportation is looking to make them permanent.

City restaurants will get temporary permits to keep their outdoor dining parklets through June 30, 2023, as the department works to finalize the outdoor-dining program.

DOT noted that it has "observed a widespread utilization of outdoor dining parklets," and that more than 85 percent of comments during a recent public comment period on the issue were in support of making curbside dining permanent.

There is now be a second round of public input on the proposal. It opened on Dec. 21 and will run for 30 days.

We have reviewed the public’s input for valuable information, and amendments have been incorporated into the draft policy for an improved program. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) December 22, 2022

The new policy will formalize design standards, include safety improvements, and create permits/fees. The DOT is proposing an annual flat rate of $10 per square foot of curbside space.

