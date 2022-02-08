Baltimore City launches new water assistance program to replace BH2O

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City on Tuesday launched Water4All, a new program giving some residents monthly discounts on their water and sewer bills.

To qualify, residents have to earn an income of less than $53,000 per a household of four.

The rate a family pays will be calculated based on a percentage of their annual household income and household size.

The maximum could be one, two, or three percent. The difference between that and a resident’s estimated annual water and sewer bill would determine their annual discount.

In addition, qualifying residents have to be the homeowner whose name is on the water bill.

If not, they must provide a lease that clearly states the tenant is responsible for paying water and sewer services separately from the rent, or a lease stating the amount to be paid monthly by the tenant for those services.

A copy of the monthly invoice for water and sewer services from a landlord will also be accepted.

To apply, click here or call 410-396-5555.

Residents who have completed the Water4All “Expression of Interest form” should use the Water4All reference identification they were given when applying for the new assistance program.

Water4All replaces the BH 2 O Assists and BH 2 O Plus assistance programs.