Baltimore City launches internship program for students interested in technology careers

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is launching a new summer internship program for high school students interested in careers in technology.

Baltimore Tracks is a paid six-week pilot program that places twelve interns with one of ten participating local tech companies.

Together, students will have an opportunity to work with artificial intelligence, build websites, learn how to code in JavaScript and CSS, and more.

Participating organizations include Audacious Inquiry, Balti Virtual, Early Charm Ventures, Flave, Mindgrub, Mind Over Machines, Protenus, SmartLogic, TechSlice, and Traitify.

“Businesses must be active participants in solving challenges in the communities in which they operate. We can not solely rely on government or non-profits to solve social challenges — we need to collaborate across sectors to tackle big challenges. In this case, Baltimore City youth need more access to high paying careers of the future,” said Michael Castagnola, Chief of Staff at SmartLogic and Baltimore Tracks steering committee member.

The Baltimore Tracks summer internship pilot program has a goal to expand to more students and tech industry job sites next year.