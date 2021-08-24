Baltimore City issues Code Red Heat Alert from Wednesday through Friday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, August 27th due to extreme heat in the area.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, August 27th from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861

1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025

2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025 Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725 Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reistertown Rd. (410) 396-3535

You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call ahead to a healthcare professional and mention your symptoms.

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are all open except for Clifton Park and Liberty pools.

All guests must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation.