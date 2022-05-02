Baltimore City issues $6 million notice of funding available for affordable rental housing

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has issued a $6 million notice of funding available for affordable rental housing.

The Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development is making the funds available from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to "support new construction of affordable rental housing and/or rehabilitation of existing rental projects for affordable housing."

“Support for affordable rental housing is a key component of our larger equitable community development strategy,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “We are working diligently to expand the supply of quality affordable housing, and the work of the Trust Fund has helped bring more than $20 million to the marketplace to support this objective.”

Click here for more information.