Baltimore City Health Department partners with City Schools to get students vaccinated

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools parents and guardians will soon be getting letters in the mail addressing a partnership to help get eligible adolescents vaccinated.

WMAR-2 News obtained a copy of the letter outlining the partnership between the Baltimore City Department of Health and City Schools.

The city’s health department said it's working to ensure equitability when it comes getting students access to the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the letter:

A survey will go out to parents and guardians to determine vaccine acceptance and where outreach is needed most.

The health department and city schools will collaborate and offer school-based clinics in the coming months.

An ambassador program will identify parents and guardians who can help spread the message about safety, and the importance of the vaccine.

The goal of the partnership is to get as many students as possible, ages12-15, vaccinated before they return to school in the fall.

The health department plans to have school-based clinics up and running by mid-summer.

As we've reported, Pfizer said their vaccine was 100% effective in kids during clinical trials. Health officials believe this a critical time for kids to be protected as we head into the summer months.