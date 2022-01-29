Baltimore City Health Department modifying COVID-19 test kit distribution program

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department is modifying their COVID-19 test kit distribution program for community-based organizations.

They are closing the current application for these organizations to request 60 test kits per organization directly from the health department.

The Health Department says they will continue to review the applications of all programs that applied through January 27, 2022, and eligible programs currently on the waitlist will be informed when they can pick up COVID-19 test kits as supplies are made available.

“We are very grateful to those CBOs for supporting this program. Our community-based organizations have played a vital role in helping to distribute test kits to our priority communities and those with the greatest need,” said Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “The new program will continue to place emphasis on getting testing kits to the most under-resourced throughout our City,” she said.

The new distribution program will focus on providing a larger quantity of test kits to selected CBOs, who will then distribute test kits directly to the community and other partners.

The Department says through an application process, approximately 30 organizations are expected to be selected to partner with the Health Department to distribute test kits to the community.

Selected CBOs will be geographically spread throughout the city and those representing VALUES communities will be prioritized.

The VALUES communities are:

Older Adults

Latinx community members

People experiencing homelessness

Orthodox Jewish community members

Young men of color between the ages of 18-24

Pregnant and lactating persons

Immigrant community members

People with disabilities

Pediatrics

LGBTQ+ individuals

