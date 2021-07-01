Baltimore City has created an office of LGBTQ affairs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore now has an office of LGBTQ affairs.

City mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill to create the permanent office this afternoon. The bill amended the city's charter to include the office, which is the first of its kind in the city.

"This is an important day for our city," the mayor said. "I know and we know that many members of our LGBT community still face many barriers and challenges when it comes to unemployment, housing, health care, safety and much more."

Mayor Scott called the creation of the office monumental and says this is just one of the city's first steps toward helping the LGBT community.