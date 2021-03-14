Baltimore City firefighters save woman and her cat from warehouse fire

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters saved a woman and her cat from a warehouse fire Sunday afternoon, that started because of the high winds.

It took Baltimore City firefighters an hour to get the fire under control.

Crews responded to calls for a brush fire on Cherry Hill Road on Sunday. They arrived to find the fire had spread to a two-story occupied warehouse because of the high winds.

A woman and her cat were inside. Firefighters were able to get them both out.

The woman had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Firefighters called on a 2nd alarm for additional units because of the magnitude and challenges with wind.

"It is incredibly windy and anytime you have high winds, wind can fan fairly quickly and that’s what it did in this case and we called on additional units for support to extinguish the fire," said Blair Adams, Baltimore City Fire PIO.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of the area until 10 p.m., saying with gusts reaching up to 40 miles per hour and the low humidity, it creates critical fire weather conditions.

All outdoor burning is discouraged because the fires can spread rapidly and uncontrollably.