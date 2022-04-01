Baltimore City Fire to play in charity hockey game to honor the three firefighters killed battling a vacant house fire

Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department will play in a hockey game against D.C Fire Saturday to honor three city firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Kenny Lacayo, Kelsey Sadler and Paul Butrum died in January while battling a vacant house fire in Baltimore.

“I’m sure it’s going to be an emotional thing," said Jim Vodarick

Vodarick said many of the firefighters on the team were close with them.

“This is a brother hood and sisterhood. It’s much more than just a job. It’s a profession that goes deeper than just showing up to work. This It’s very important that we never forget those who have gone before us.”

The deaths of three of their own is still devastating for members of the city’s fire department, but Vodarick says it means a lot to use this game to keep their legacies alive.

“It’s going to be an honor to sake for them, to remember them and just always let them be a part of us and never forget them.”

The game will look to raise money to donate to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation, which gives support to families of firefighters severely injured or killed on the job.

They’re hoping to raise as much money as possible.

“We want to show everybody the family that we are and continue to show them who they are…so we can really remember them,” he said.

The game will be a part of a tournament hosted by D.C’s fire department at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel.

The tournament starts Friday with the charity game taking place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m..