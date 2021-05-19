Baltimore City Fire receives Partner of Excellence Award from Red Cross

BALTIMORE — Every year, the Central Maryland chapter of the American Red Cross chooses a partner of excellence and this year the Baltimore City Fire Department received that honor.

While the city's fire department works hard every year, last year the city saw a record low for deaths from fires, with seven victims.

The Red Cross's Executive Director, Christy Bruce says a big part of that is because of the campaign they've launched in partnership with the fire department.

"There are things that we partner with them on that have a resound effect on the resilience of this community," she said. "Some of that is around fire education safety, something as simple as educating a family on how to build a fire escape plan from your home."

Over the past six years they've installed more than 50,000 smoke alarms in city homes.