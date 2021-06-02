Baltimore City Fire names first LGBTQ Liaison

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department on Wednesday named its first LGBTQ Liaison.

Paramedic Kyle Lovell, a 5-year department veteran, will be tasked with offering social support to agency members, promoting inclusiveness and spearheading training opportunities.

Lovell will also focus on building stronger community partnerships and relationships in an effort to get the department more involved in LGBTQ related events.

“Creating an avenue to champion for the LGBTQ community is a step in the right direction,” said Fire Chief Niles R. Ford. “One of my key priorities is to create a more inclusive and diverse fire department – and having a LGBTQ Liaison underscores the need for diversity and we are taking steps in the right direction to help break through some of the challenges.”

