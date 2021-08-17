Watch
Baltimore City Fire Department holds graduation ceremony

15 EMT/Firefighter recruits sworn in
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:42:02-04

BALTIMORE — More than a dozen new first responders joined the Baltimore City Fire Department Tuesday.

The fire department welcomed 15 EMT/Firefighter recruits at a graduation ceremony.

The recruits were officially sworn in as members of BCFD. They also took the official oath of office during the ceremony.

The department needs more paramedics and EMTs. Last month, WMAR-2- News’ Erin Macpherson talked to a local union president about the shortage.

The fire department is accepting applications for both of those positions.

