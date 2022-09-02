Baltimore City Fire Department Captain dies in motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Fire Department Captain died in a motorcycle crash.

Captain Anthony Workman was in the crash on Wednesday and the department announced his death today.

Fire Chief Niles Ford released a statement, "He was an outstanding First Responder that was a pillar of strength, love, & unity within #BCFD. He represented us well through the Honor Guard & many other ways. He will be missed."

On Wed., Aug. 31, Captain Anthony J. Workman was in a motorcycle accident that left him in critical condition. Today, it is w/ great sadness we announce the passing of a special person to the #BCFD family. Cpt. Workman, a 16 year vet, was admired by many. He will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/IAM7Lw9eIt — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 2, 2022

He was a 16 year veteran of the department.