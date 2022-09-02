Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City Fire Department Captain dies in motorcycle crash

Firefighter killed in crash
Courtesy: Baltimore City Fire Department
Firefighter killed in crash
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:50:37-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Fire Department Captain died in a motorcycle crash.

Captain Anthony Workman was in the crash on Wednesday and the department announced his death today.

Fire Chief Niles Ford released a statement, "He was an outstanding First Responder that was a pillar of strength, love, & unity within #BCFD. He represented us well through the Honor Guard & many other ways. He will be missed."

He was a 16 year veteran of the department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019