Baltimore City Fire Department Captain dies in motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Fire Department Captain died in a motorcycle crash.
Captain Anthony Workman was in the crash on Wednesday and the department announced his death today.
Fire Chief Niles Ford released a statement, "He was an outstanding First Responder that was a pillar of strength, love, & unity within #BCFD. He represented us well through the Honor Guard & many other ways. He will be missed."
On Wed., Aug. 31, Captain Anthony J. Workman was in a motorcycle accident that left him in critical condition. Today, it is w/ great sadness we announce the passing of a special person to the #BCFD family. Cpt. Workman, a 16 year vet, was admired by many. He will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/IAM7Lw9eIt— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 2, 2022
He was a 16 year veteran of the department.
On behalf of the members of @BCFDL734 our heartfelt condolences go out to Captain Workman’s family and friends and our Brothers and Sisters of @officers964.— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 2, 2022
Please keep Captain Workman’s family and friends in your prayers during this time of sorrow. https://t.co/AkJKpPQ31Q pic.twitter.com/CgTUNf1NYz