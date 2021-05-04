Baltimore City Fire Chief addresses allegations of response time to Carroll Park quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford addressed allegations that the department did not have any units to respond to a quadruple shooting in Carroll Park over the weekend.

A 22-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in the shooting.

It happened in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, or Carroll Park, at about 8:11 p.m. Sunday night.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Ford said they received a call at 8:12 p.m. and they had two units sent out less than a minute after getting the call. At 8:24 p.m., he said two more units were requested.

He said units responded, rendered care and transported patients to area hospitals.

The messaging on the audio was “incorrect and inaccurate,” according to Ford, and not from their communications, the statement was made on the ground between units.