Baltimore City extends outdoor dining street closure and outdoor seating relief programs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is extending its Outdoor Dining Street Closure and Outdoor Seating Relief programs.

Both initiatives were launched last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing restaurants the chance to seat customers in certain areas of public roadways that are blocked off specially for diners.

With the extension, restaurants can continue applying online for two types of programs described below.

Program 1- Outdoor Seating Relief Program: Restaurants that do not currently have outdoor seating or wish to extend their existing outdoor seating on the sidewalk in front or side of their property may apply online for a permit. Federal ADA requirements must still be followed for any extension. Applicants may apply by visiting the City's e-permits website , logging in, and selecting the category for ‘Outdoor Seating – Temporary’ to apply. Approval information will be provided within seven business days. Questions regarding this permit can be directed to the Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development at DHCD.Permits@baltimorecity.gov.

Program 2- Outdoor Dining Street Closure Program: The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) is now accepting online applications that allow restaurants to apply for public space permits requiring partial or full street closures and/or the closure of parking lanes for the purposes of outdoor dining. Applicants should submit a request online for the Outdoor Dining Street Closure Program by filling out the online form and submitting it to BCDOT's Special Events Division. Approval information will be provided within seven business days. Questions regarding this permit can be emailed to SpecialEvents@baltimorecity.gov.

