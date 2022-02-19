Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City detectives are investigating a shooting in the Eastern District

items.[0].image.alt
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 5:45 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 18:07:33-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in Eastern District.

At approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street for reports of an apparent shooting.

Once officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old male suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

The male was transported to an area hospital were he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019