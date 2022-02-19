Baltimore City detectives are investigating a shooting in the Eastern District

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in Eastern District.

At approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street for reports of an apparent shooting.

Once officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old male suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

The male was transported to an area hospital were he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.