Baltimore City Department of Transportation advising motorists of a center lane closure on Saturday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists that there will be a center lane closure of 29th Street and the I–83 ramp for the purpose of street lighting work.

On Saturday, a ramp closure is being implemented along 29th Street to the northbound I-83 entrance. From approximately 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the ramp is closed to travelers heading north to I-83.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.