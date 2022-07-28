Baltimore City Council preparing for out-of-state abortion patients

Members of the Baltimore City council held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the potential surge of women coming to Maryland seeking an abortion.

The discussion comes with more states placing bans on abortion procedures in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Maryland is among the states where abortion rights remain in place.

Under state law, the Baltimore City health department cannot provide abortions to out-of-state patients. Council members say they still want the agency to help the city prepare for the influx of patients.

The meeting became contentious at several points with council members saying the health department isn't doing enough.

"You had ample time to get this information, so what are you doing in the health department," Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton said. "Right now, as far as I'm concerned, you're passing the buck."

Wednesday's hearing on abortion access ended in a recess. The council says discussions will continue in the "near future" but did not announce a date.

