Baltimore City Council hears third reading of bill to double-down on illegal dumping

BALTIMORE, Md. — Monday night, Baltimore City council members will hear a third reading of a bill to double-down on illegal dumping in the city.

City officials hope doubling the fines for illegal dumping will stop people from using the city's neighborhoods as a dumping ground.

If passed, the Neighbors Against Predatory Dumping Act would double first-time fines from $500 to $1,000.

Council members hope it's enough to get people to put trash in its proper place or take it to one of the city's trash and recycling center, instead of dumping it in someone's neighborhood.

The act sets out to punish first-time violators with a thousand dollar fine or up to 90 days in jail.

This would apply to not only people who are dumping trash illegally but also anyone who authorizes or instructs someone to dump trash illegally as well.

Violators who dump more than 10 cubic feet of debris or more than 25 pounds of trash within a 24-hour period could face more jail time.

Anyone caught doing that could not only face up to a year in jail as well as $1,000 fine.

Violators would also lose any chance of getting a building permit with the city.

The act also requires the city health commissioner to compile an annual report to keep track of illegal dumping by zip code. The bill's sponsor, council member Zeke Cohen believes dumpers take advantage of the city's most disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The city health commissioner would be expected to provide a report to the mayor each year by June 30th.

The report also would highlight how many violators were caught and where the worst offenses took place, as well as what changes to the bill could further stop illegal dumping in the city.

The virtual city council meeting starts Monday evening at 5pm.

