Baltimore City considers $8 million settlement with family of man wrongfully convicted of murder

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, Baltimore City's Board of Estimates will consider an $8 million proposed settlement with the estate of a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder more than 23 years ago.

Malcolm J. Bryant spent 17 years in jail, despite claims by his lawyers that exculpatory evidence was not turned over during trial.

They alleged errors in forensic testing, which may have impacted the jury's decision to convict.

In 2009 and 2014 further DNA test results raised doubt on Bryant’s culpability, leading the City State’s Attorney’s Office to file a motion to vacate his sentence.

Bryant was released from prison in 2016, and subsequently died in early 2017.

A civil lawsuit was later filed against the Baltimore Police Department and a former detective and analyst who worked on the case, for pain and suffering that Bryant allegedly went through while in prison.

The City's Law Department reportedly reviewed the terms of the proposed settlement, and have recommended the board's approval.