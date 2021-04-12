Baltimore City community cleanup pilot program will hire residents to clean up their neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City DPW announced a community cleanup pilot program in partnership with the Coldstream Homestead Montebello (CHM) Community Corporation.

The pilot program will enhance DPW cleaning services by hiring residents of this community to clean up their neighborhood.

This new initiative will reflect the Mayor’s commitment to cleaning up Baltimore City, combating illegal dumping, and bringing all stakeholders to the table to find new and innovative ways to build a more equitable city.

“I am excited to announce this new pilot program that will hire residents in the CHM community to clean their neighborhood,” said Mayor Scott. “We understand how trash and illegal dumping impact quality of life and even property values in our neighborhoods. This pilot seeks to address those issues and serve as a blueprint for how the City can best collaborate with communities for a stronger, safer Baltimore. I thank the many partners who made this a reality, and look forward to seeing this model replicated across our city.”

The pilot program will hire three residents of the CHM neighborhood at $15 an hour to remove trash and debris from streets and alleys.

They will receive workforce development training and be prepared for full-time employment with DPW upon completion. This initial pilot will focus on the Tivoly Redevelopment Area.

DPW and CHM will work to monitor and evaluate the pilot program by tracking tonnage collected, number of resident-created 311 service requests, number of service requests addressed, and property values over time.

This pilot was made possible by a combined $70,000 Community Catalyst Grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development and a Weinberg Foundation Grant.