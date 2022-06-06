Baltimore City budget hearing focus on crime

BALTIMORE — Budget hearings continue this week in Baltimore City. This time the focus will be on crime.

The city council will review budgets Monday for the State's Attorney's office and the mayor's office of neighborhood safety and engagement.

On Tuesday, councilors will review the Baltimore Police Department's budget.

Council members say one of the issues in addressing violent crime is there are not enough prosecutors.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released a 163-page response with information about how the department spends its money.

