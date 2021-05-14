Baltimore City Board of Commissioners approves district budget for 2021-22 school year

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, the Board of Commissioners in Baltimore City voted to approve the district's budget for the 2021-22 school year.

The $1.39 billion budget outlines the districts priorities including:

Investments to meet the needs of COVID recovery and the reopening of school buildings, such as testing, air quality maintenance, PPE, additional custodians, and more. The majority of these investments are being paid for by one-time recovery funding from state and federal sources.

Continued investments in the Blueprint for Success. This includes expanding the BMore Me curriculum to elementary and high schools, expanding mental health services for students, and adding incentives for model teachers to teach in communities with a history of low investment.

Continued operational investments in things like technology, staff recruitment, and translation services.

City Schools says the majority of the budget will be spent directly on schools or in the support of schools.