Baltimore City announces updated goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2045

BALTIMORE — The City of Baltimore and the Office of Sustainability announced their updated goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2045 as a part of Baltimore City’s Climate Action Plan.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration laid out their 30-60-100 goal Tuesday, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2025 and 60% by 2030. In addition to helping reduce carbon emissions, the 30-60-100 framework is also designed to help avoid some of the worst contributors to climate change.

“Ensuring that Baltimore is carbon neutral by the earliest possible date is a key part of my administration’s work to build clean and healthy communities. Our young people deserve the chance to grow up and enjoy everything that our city and our planet have to offer,” said Mayor Scott.

The Office of Sustainability is also launching a two-year plan to update the Climate Action Plan – including a community engagement process through October 2022.

The process will provide information about the work coming from the Office of Sustainability to ensure that all stakeholders and residents agree about the best way to achieve their goal of carbon neutrality.

“Among our city’s challenges is the urgent need to respond to the climate emergency and chart a path for Baltimore toward reducing our greenhouse gas emissions while also working to adapt to existing threats, such as extreme heat and flooding,” said Lisa McNeilly, Director of the Office of Sustainability. “We are being proactive and updating Baltimore’s carbon neutrality goals to pave the way for us to tackle climate change head-on.”

For more information about the plan, click here.