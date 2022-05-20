Baltimore City announces $11 million investment to address food insecurity in the city

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has announced additional funding towards addressing food insecurity in the city.

An $11 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards building a food system to reduce the negative impacts associated with food insecurity.

It will support five key pillars including:

Continuation of produce box distribution Online SNAP fruit and vegetable incentives Expansion of nutrition incentives at farmers’ markets MedStar Harbor Hospital’s Good Food Rx program The Farm Alliance of Baltimore’s Black Butterfly Urban Farmer Academy.



“Food insecurity has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, and there is a genuine need to address these issues for our residents,” said Mayor Scott. “We have learned invaluable lessons over the last two years as the fragility of our food system, and the ability to feed our residents was exposed during the pandemic. This investment will help comprehensively address the nutritional insecurity our residents face daily by promoting food resiliency and equity, increasing access to healthy, affordable food, and addressing the food supply chain failure by building the Back, Indigenous, and People of Color local food supply chain.”