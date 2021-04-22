Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore celebrates Earth Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Baltimore celebrates Earth Day
Baltimore celebrates Earth Day
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 17:41:20-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — People across the world are celebrating Earth Day.

In Baltimore, volunteers celebrated by beautifying their neighborhood.

Volunteers planted trees, placed tree bed plantings, and worked on sidewalks in the city's Broadway East neighborhood.

The effort was held in partnership with the New Broadway East Community Association, American Communities Trust, Inc., The 6th Branch, Blue Water Baltimore, Intreegue, Bloomberg Philanthropies, William T. King, Division Street Landscaping, and HeartSmiles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020