Baltimore celebrates Earth Day

BALTIMORE, Md. — People across the world are celebrating Earth Day.

In Baltimore, volunteers celebrated by beautifying their neighborhood.

Volunteers planted trees, placed tree bed plantings, and worked on sidewalks in the city's Broadway East neighborhood.

The effort was held in partnership with the New Broadway East Community Association, American Communities Trust, Inc., The 6th Branch, Blue Water Baltimore, Intreegue, Bloomberg Philanthropies, William T. King, Division Street Landscaping, and HeartSmiles.