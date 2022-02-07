Baltimore Ceasefire 365 begins new initiative 'Soup And Stories'

BALTIMORE — Plenty of events were held today as a part of ceasefire weekend,

"There is joy, there is peace, there is love...In the griot's...House"

This is soup and stories.

Students and community members took part in the event at creative city public charter school in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood.

The school holds these types of activities quarterly.

Creative city became the first ceasefire school partner as a part of Baltimore ceasefire 365 in 2018.

"Today what we wanted to do is bring our community together for soup and stories. As you know fellowship is so important to a community as we sort of lost that during the pandemic"

They also re-claimed a space where a person's life was taken January 10th...At the intersection of Towanda Avenue and Oswego Avenue, near the school.

"We just appreciate ceasefire 365 for always pouring light and love into our city, when we have incidents like this happening sacred space rituals really help to let people know when someone's been lost whether it's Officer Holley or any of the folks that we lose in the city where they do sacred space rituals that them their families, their communities will forever be loved."

This is part of "Reclaim Baltimore, an initiative of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.