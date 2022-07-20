Watch Now
Baltimore Board of Elections finds all but two misplaced flash drives of votes

Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 20, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Board of Elections misplaced 12 flash drives with votes from Tuesday’s primary election, Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones told WMAR-2 News.

Jones said the flash drives were misplaced in the supply bags, and he said he doesn’t know how many votes are on those flash drives.

“Nothing is missing,” Jones said. “We check them in at the end of Election Day.”

Jones said currently all but two of the flash drives have been retrieved.

“When this happens, we send out staff to check the polling place,” Jones said. “We also check the supply bags that have been returned.”

Jones told WMAR-2 News that if the flash drives aren’t found, then they will go to machines that saved the votes.

Mail-in votes will start being counted Thursday morning.

