Baltimore Blast makes 10-year-old cancer fighter an honorary team member

ROSEDALE, Md. — 10-year-old Josh Diaz fell in love with the game of soccer, now he gets to live out playing his dream sport with the Baltimore Blast.

Diaz broke his leg in a soccer game, when the tests came back, doctors revealed that he had cancer, Diaz later had his leg amputated.

The Blast offered Diaz a one-day contract, the contract signing was held on Wednesday. Diaz will wear number 99 and will get to kick a goal for the Blasts.

"It's like challenges in sports really, sometimes we get hurt, sometimes we don't," said Diaz. "If you get injured, get back up and never give, keep following your dreams."

Diaz is set to make his appearance on December 3.