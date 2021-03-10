Baltimore Blast announce November return

BALTIMORE — It's been more than a year since the Baltimore Blast last took the pitch.

Now a plan is forming to get them back into SECU Arena.

A few months ago, the team announced they would sit out the 2021 MASL season, one of 10 teams in the league that did so over pandemic concerns.

Now the team says they're coming back for their full season starting in November.

Another focus for Head Coach David Bascome with a return date set, is making sure players are fit to play.

"Some of the players I've encouraged them to get outside and play because it's very tough when you're looking at 17 months not playing at all. So it's important that they are playing. We have a few players that are out on loan so I'm really excited but they have to keep themselves busy, and they know, they know what's coming, I'm excited for them as well because we've got some heavy, heavy work to do," said Bascome.

The team says they will also hold soccer camps for kids this summer as they have the past several years.

Details on those will be coming out in the coming months.